Analyst upgrades Microsoft, raises target to 17% upside

JPMorgan upgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from Neutral to Overweight and lifts the price target from $94 to $110, a 17% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Mark Murphy: “We think Microsoft will dominate in the Enterprise, and it stands to benefit form a broad and powerful lineup of Cloud solutions. While the PC cycle and Windows dynamic are still highly relevant, we believe Microsoft is pushing forward with a successful cloud strategy.”

Microsoft shares are up 1.4% to $95.60.

Previously: Microsoft issues upside guidance, receives analyst upgrade; shares +3.9% (April 27)