March farm prices received Index +4.5% (M/M)

The March Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 94.9% of its 2011 base, up 4.5% from the February 2018 index and 0.9% from the March 2017 index

The crop production index +1.5% M/M to 87.5 & the livestock index +5.9% to 99.8.

Food grains +2.3% M/M and +17.0% Y/Y.

Feed grains +3.5% M/M and +0.3% Y/Y.

Oilseeds +3.8% M/M and +2.3% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -9.0% M/M and +6.1% Y/Y.

Other crop +0.6% M/M and +4.6% Y/Y.

