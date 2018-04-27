Southwest sued in federal court over engine failure flight

A lawsuit has been filed against Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.8% ) in connection with its flight that had to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to an engine failure, according to Bloomberg.

A passenger from California filed the suit in federal court and named General Electric’s aviation unit and French company Safran as co-defendants.

Severe personal injuries and post-traumatic stress are cited by the passenger in the legal action. A similar fan blade failure on a Southwest flight in 2016 is also referenced.