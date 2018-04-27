Grupo Televisa +5.4% amid record data subscriber additions

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) is up 5.4% today after posting Q1 earnings where it grew data subscribers at a record pace and boosted sales and underlying profits.

Operating segment income was up 6.6% to 9.13B pesos. Net income attributable to stockholders fell 43% to 677.6M pesos, mainly due to a 1.44B-peso increase in finance expense due to peso appreciation, and a 257M-peso increase in depreciation and amortization.

Revenues were up 3.9% to 22.81B pesos.

Net sales by segment: Content, 7.9B pesos (up 8.3%); Sky, 5.47B pesos (down 1.2%); Cable, 8.67B pesos (up 7.1%); other businesses, 1.78B pesos (up 1.1%).

Operating segment income by segment: Content, 2.82B pesos (up 7.7%); Sky, 2.44B pesos (down 1%); Cable, 3.66B pesos (up 7.9%); other businesses, 203.9M pesos (up 145.1%).

Revenue-generating units in cable hit 10.4M, driven by 173,000 net additions in data. Along with video net adds of 53,000 and voice net adds of 36,000, total net additions came to more than 262,000, the most in nine quarters and the fourth straight quarter of improving net adds.

