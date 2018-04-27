Marvel's latest 'Avengers' draws smash $39M in one-day preview

In Thursday night previews, Avengers: Infinity War (DIS -0.8% ) grossed $39M domestically -- a one-day total that would have won the entire weekend in 10 of 16 weekends so far this year.

That's the biggest Thursday night by far for a Marvel title; three years ago Avengers: Age of Ultron previewed to $27.6M.

That puts Infinity War on track for a weekend total between $225M and $245M, with an all-time best $250M not out of reach. (Star Wars: The Force Awakens opened with $248M in late 2015.)

Disney itself is expecting $225M.

But even if Infinity War doesn't top Star Wars, it's likely to be Marvel's biggest opener (The Avengers opened with $207.4M in 2012).