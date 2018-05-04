Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of May 6 - 12 for healthcare investors.

Tuesday (5/8): FDA action date for Lipocine's (NASDAQ:LPCN) refiled NDA for TLANDO for testosterone replacement therapy.

Wednesday (5/9): Mitochondrial Medicine Conference, Cambridge, UK. NeuroVive Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:NEVPF): NVP025 in model of mitochondrial myopathy.

Thursday (5/10): FDA Ad Com: Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA): volanesorsen for familial chylomicronemia syndrome.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS): Webcast & conference call to update on ALKS 3831 for schizophrenia.

Friday (5/11): Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Analyst & Investor Day.

FDA action date: Valeant Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:VRX) PLENVU bowel prep (actual PDUFA date is Sunday, May 13).