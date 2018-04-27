Interpublic Group -2.4% profit declines, misses consensus

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is down 2.4% today after missing on top and bottom lines in its off-peak Q1 earnings.

Net revenue rose 5.9% overall and 3.6% on an organic basis.

Operating income, meanwhile, rose 12% to $38.8M. Operating margin on net revenue was up to 2.2% from a year-ago 2.1%.

The firm recorded a net loss of $14.1M; its adjusted EPS of $0.03 comes from excluding a non-operating loss of $24M on selling some "small, non-strategic" businesses. The adjusted $9.9M total is down from a year-ago $24.7M in net income.

"Contributions to our performance came from a range of our agencies and marketing disciplines, including media, our three global creative networks, as well as digital, sports and experiential marketing," said Chairman/CEO Michael Roth.

"Our strong first quarter performance and the current tone of business have us on track to deliver on our financial targets for the full year, likely at the high-end of 2% to 3% organic growth of net revenue and with operating margin expansion of 60 to 70 basis points from our restated 2017 results," he continues.

