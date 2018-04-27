Sprint slips 11% as $24B value attached to T-Mobile deal (updated)

A number now linked to a T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) buyout of Sprint (NYSE:S): $24B.
With Sprint's regular-session jump of 8.3% bringing its market capitalization to $26B, Sprint shares are now falling back 10.8% after hours to re-seek that $24B valuation mentioned by Bloomberg.
That would value Sprint about $6.10/share; it closed at $6.50 today and is quoting under $6 after hours.
Reuters has reported that the deal as negotiated now would have T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) taking just over 40% of the combined company, but with 69% voting control and consolidation on its books.
Sprint parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) would have a majority of the equity capital.
During market hours: OTCQX:DTEGY +1.4%; OTCPK:SFTBY +3.9%; TMUS +0.7%. T-Mobile is up another 0.7% after hours.
Updated 4:41 p.m.: And now CNBC's Alex Sherman says a deal is coming Sunday night valuing Sprint at $26B, near today's close of $6.50/share. The stock exchange ratio has been agreed on, he says, but still undisclosed. S now down 7.5% after hours to $6.01.