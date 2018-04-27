Sprint slips 11% as $24B value attached to T-Mobile deal (updated)

A number now linked to a T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) buyout of Sprint (NYSE:S): $24B.

With Sprint's regular-session jump of 8.3% bringing its market capitalization to $26B, Sprint shares are now falling back 10.8% after hours to re-seek that $24B valuation mentioned by Bloomberg.

That would value Sprint about $6.10/share; it closed at $6.50 today and is quoting under $6 after hours.

Reuters has reported that the deal as negotiated now would have T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) taking just over 40% of the combined company, but with 69% voting control and consolidation on its books.

Sprint parent SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) would have a majority of the equity capital.

During market hours: OTCQX:DTEGY +1.4% ; OTCPK:SFTBY +3.9% ; TMUS +0.7% . T-Mobile is up another 0.7% after hours.

