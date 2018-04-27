Teva's Copaxone demonstrates positive effect in long-term MS study

Results from an open-label extension study of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (NYSE:TEVA) COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate) 40 mg/mL in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) showed a long-term treatment benefit. The data were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles.

In periods as long as seven years, patients who started COPAXONE therapy early (ES) and those who started later (DS) experienced favorable annualized relapse and disability progression rates.

Annualized relapse rates in the ES and DS groups since randomization were 0.26 and 0.31, respectively (p=0.41). About half of the patients in both groups were relapse-free.

Time to first relapse was longer in the ES group compared to the DS group. Time to six-month confirmed disability progression (CDP) and a score of 4.0 (significant disability but self-sufficient ~12 hours/day and able to walk 500m without aid or rest) on a scale called EDSS were similar between the groups. About 81% of both groups were free from six-month CDP.