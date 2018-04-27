E-commerce firm GreenSky files for initial public offering

Point-of-sale e-commerce firm GreenSky has officially filed for its initial public offering, with a placeholder raise of $100M.

The IPO would come via Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, along with Raymond James, Sandler O'Neill, Fifth Third, and Guggenheim, according to its just-filed S-1.

The WSJ reported that the company filed confidentially for an IPO earlier this month and that it could seek up to $1B, valuing the company around $5B.

In sparklers, the company lists 11,000 active merchants using the technology for 1.6M consumers, with cumulative transaction volume of $11B. Revenue in 2017 came to $326M and net income to $139M, while adjusted EBITDA was $159M.

It's looking to list under the symbol GSKY.

Competition: The company says in a highly fragmented consumer credit/payments market, "we face competition from a diverse landscape of consumer lenders, including traditional banks, credit unions and credit card issuers, as well as alternative technology-enabled lenders.

"Many of our credit and payment competitors, including Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and other credit card issuing banks, are (or are affiliated with) financial institutions with the capacity to hold loans on their balance sheets, increasing the potential profitability of individual consumer relationships."