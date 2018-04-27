Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals files for initial public offering

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has filed an S-1 registration statement for its initial public offering, with a placeholder raise of $100M.

It's applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol KNSA.

The listing comes via Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, JMP Securities and Wedbush PacGrow.

Net loss for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, was $64.87M, vs. a prior-year loss of $23.97M. Research and development expenses rose to $56.36M in 2017 from 2016's $17.44M.

Competitive therapies in related areas are offered by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Xbiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Handok, the company notes. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is conducting some related clinical trials in blood-vessel disease giant cell arteritis, and Sanofi/Regeneron (SNY, REGN) plan to initiate a clinical trial in GCA.