Scholar Rock registers for initial public offering

Biopharma firm Scholar Rock Holding Corp. filed for its initial public offering after hours, with a placeholder raise of $75M.

It's applied to list on Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SRRK.

The listing comes via joint book-runners Jefferies, Cowen, and BMO Capital Markets, and co-manager Wedbush PacGrow.

In 2017, it boosted research and development spending to $19.94M from 2016's $12.48M; net loss grew to $25M from 2016's $16.2M.

There are no approved muscle-directed treatments for its focus are of spinal muscular atrophy, the company notes, though other companies have "survival of motor neuron" upregulators in various stages, including Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS), Généthon, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).