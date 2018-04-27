ANI Pharmaceuticals buying assets from Amneal, Impax

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has signed definitive deals to acquire generic products and assets from Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) for cash.

Exact terms were undisclosed. Amneal and Impax are unloading the assets, which serve a combined current annual U.S. market of $1.7B, as part of an FTC-mandated divestiture required for their proposed business combination.

ANI gets a portfolio of five approved generic ANDAs and one pipeline product (Erythromycin IR tablets), as well as a license, supply and distribution deal for another pipeline product, Diclofenac-Misoprostol DR tablets, with a pending ANDA.

The transaction is expected to close in early May.