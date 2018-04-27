Fred's CEO Bloom exits; Anto to serve in interim

Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) says Chief Executive Michael Bloom resigned effective April 24 to pursue other opportunities.

It's named current CFO/Secretary Joseph Anto to be interim CEO.

Bloom also left his board seat, and the company says his resignation isn't due to disagreement with the company.

"Mike joined Fred’s with significant experience with retail drugstores," says Chairman Heath Freeman. "After the company was not able to purchase certain assets from the Rite Aid Corporation and following the end of the 2017 fiscal year, the timing was right, both for Mike and the Company, for him to step down."