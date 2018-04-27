NBC's Lack: Review of Lauer scandal near completion

NBC News (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Chairman Andy Lack has sent staff a memo in response to new allegations of sexual harassment against longtime NBC anchor Tom Brokaw, and it suggests a company review of the Matt Lauer misconduct scandal may come next week.

"As you have all seen now in reports from last night, there are allegations against Tom Brokaw, made by a former NBC News journalist, which Tom emphatically denies," Lack writes in the memo.

"The same report included claims against Matt Lauer. As you know, since the week we terminated Matt’s employment, NBC Universal has been conducting a review," he continues. The company's general counsel Kim Harris has advised that "the review is nearing its conclusion, and we will have findings and further steps to share with you as soon as next week."