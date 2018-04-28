Report: Legere would lead Sprint/T-Mobile combo

Digging out more details on a merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), CNBC says that current T-Mobile chief John Legere would lead the combined company.

The deal is expected in all stock, at about $26B (or slightly above Sprint's current market price of $6.50/share) and doesn't include a breakup fee, Alex Sherman reports.

The merged company would have dual headquarters in Bellevue, Wash., and Kansas City, one source says, and some Sprint execs would remain with the company after the deal.

A deal is expected as soon as Sunday, but that would just be the start of a long, regulator-laced road toward actually consummating the merger.

