Get ready for triple-digit oil prices

The idea of a "new world order" of lower for longer oil prices thanks to North American shale is proving incorrect, contends Burggraben Capital.

Instead, the "boom-bust" cycle for the oil market - in which even minor imbalances require large price moves to alter the supply/demand dynamic - remains firmly in place.

We're currently in the boom phase, says Burggraben - the first inning of a bull market that only a global recession can stop.

Full presentation is here. Thoughts?

