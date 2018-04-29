North Korea reaffirms promise to give up nukes for security pledge

"Why would we need to live under such difficult conditions with nuclear weapons if we’re able to build trust with the U.S. at future meetings, and the U.S. promises nonaggression and an end to the Korean War," North Korean boss Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon-Jae-in at their Friday meeting, according to a spokesman for Mr. Moon.

Mr. Kim also promised to allow experts from the U.S. and South Korea to witness next month's shutdown of his country's only underground nuclear site. Chinese reports indicate a prior blast has already made the site unusable, but Mr. Kim says otherwise.

More: "I know the Americans are inherently disposed against us, but when they talk with us, they will see that I am not the kind of person who would shoot nuclear weapons to the south, over the Pacific or at the United States."

