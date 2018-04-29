EU metal tariffs may come this week

Fearing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, German business leaders voiced disappointment on Saturday about the outcome of talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Trump.

"We had an exchange of views. The decision lies with the president," she said at a press conference.

Europe has been pushing for a definitive carve-out from the higher duties with temporary exemptions set to expire on May 1.

