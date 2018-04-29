Sprint, T-Mobile officially announce merger in $26B deal

Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have made it official: They intend to get together.

They've entered into an all-stock transaction at an exchange of 0.10256 T-Mobile shares for each Sprint share, or equivalent to 9.75 Sprint shares for each T-Mobile share.

The $26B deal makes an implied enterprise value of about $59B for Sprint; about $146B for the combination. They expect run-rate cost synergies of $6B-plus, representing a net present value of more than $43B.

The combination will be called T-Mobile and be headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., with a second HQ in Sprint's home of Overland Park, Kan. T-Mobile chief John Legere will be CEO; Current T-Mobile Chief Operating Officer Mike Sievert will be COO of the combination.

Deutsche Telekom's Tim Hoettges, currently T-Mobile chairman, will be chairman of the new company; SoftBank's Masayoshi Son and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will serve on the board.

With a deal done, the focus will turn to a challenging road to regulatory approval for a deal that leaves the U.S. with three major wireless firms instead of four.

