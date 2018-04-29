Industrial REIT M&A - Prologis buying DCT Industrial in $8.4B deal

The all-stock transaction will have DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT) owners receiving 1.02 Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares for each share of DCT they hold. That would value DCT Industrial at $67.91 per share, about a 16% premium over Friday's close.

Near-term synergies of about $80M are expected, translating into about $0.06-$0.08 per share of boosted core FFO. Another $40M of future revenue and development profit is possible.

The deal - subject to approval by DCT owners - is seen closing in Q3.

A conference call is set for 9 ET tomorrow morning.

