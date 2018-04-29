American Tower details business impact of Sprint/T-Mobile merger

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) -- whose stock price has often fluctuated with the comings and goings of Sprint/T-Mobile merger talk -- has issued information about its business in the wake of the two carriers' $26B merger deal.

Each of the two carriers accounted for about 8% of its consolidated property revenues as of Dec. 31, American Tower says.

On sites where the companies had separate leases for antenna space, revenue generated by Sprint made up 4% of American Tower's consolidated property revenues, and T-Mobile about 3%.

Average remaining non-cancellable current lease term on those sites is about 3-4 years, American Tower says.