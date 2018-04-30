Walmart's Asda confirms Sainsbury merger

Shaking up the U.K. supermarket sector, J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Asda have announced plans to merge in a deal worth £15B.

The two grocers have struggled with their sales growth, which has weighed on their ability to get cheaper deals with suppliers.

If approved by regulators, the combination would surpass Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDY) - currently the largest retailer in Britain with a 25% market share.

Details: Walmart will hold 42% of the share capital of the combined business and receive approximately £2.975B in cash from the deal. It also expects to recognize a future non-cash loss of approximately $2B and for the impact to earnings to be slightly dilutive in the first full year following completion of the transaction.