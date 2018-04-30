Rudd exits ahead of Brexit trade plans

Theresa May has lost a pro-EU ally following the resignation of Home Secretary Amber Rudd over an immigration scandal, marking her fourth cabinet member to quit in the last six months.

Rudd was due to attend a key meeting of the Brexit "war cabinet" on Wednesday to weigh the options for the U.K.'s future trading relationship, but depending on who replaces her, it could shift the cabinet balance in favor of a harder Brexit.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP