Saudi Arabian Oil Company awards contract to KBR

KBR (NYSE:KBR) won a contract by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (ARMCO) and SABIC as the second Project Management Contractor to provide Pre-Front End Engineering Design, Front End Engineering Design and Program Management Services to develop the world's largest fully integrated Crude Oil to Chemicals complex.

"Given the rapidly changing economic environment we are faced with today, it has never been more important to create meaningful jobs for the growing Saudi population," said Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. "Through this contract, we will continue our commitment to meeting the objectives of both the In Kingdom local content and Vision 2030 programs."

