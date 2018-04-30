Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor for $23B

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) has agreed to buy rival Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) for more than $23B, forming a company that would leapfrog Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity.

The stock and cash deal values ANDV at $152.27 per share, or 24.4% premium to Friday's close. ANDV +19.8% premarket.

The group, which will have the ability to process about 3.1M barrels per day, is expected to produce $1B of synergies and will be run by Marathon CEO Gary Heminger. A senior role will also be granted to Andeavor CEO Gregory Goff.

