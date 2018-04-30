SteadyMed up 64% premarket on acquisition by United Therapeutics for up to $216M

Thinly traded nano cap SteadyMed (NASDAQ:STDY) is up 64% premarket on average volume in response to the news that it has agreed to be acquired by United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for $4.46/share in cash and an additional $2.63/share in cash related to the commercialization of Trevyent. The deal is valued at $216M (including the contingent consideration of $75M).

The transaction should close next quarter.

Trevyent is a small, pre-filled, single-use device that delivers parenteral treprostinil (United Therapeutics' Remodulin) at a pre-programmed rate to PAH patients. Its value proposition is a more convenient dosing regimen than Remodulin, which requires weekly infusions.