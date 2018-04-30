Avis Budget strikes connected car partnership with Groupe PSA

Avis Budget (NASDAQ:CAR) announces the addition of 6K Peugeot, Citroën and DS vehicles to its connected car rental fleet in Europe as part of a partnership with Groupe PSA.

The company plans to add another 5K connected cars later this year.

The vehicles will operate across the company’s Avis and Budget brands in Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom as well as the Maggiore brand in Italy.

