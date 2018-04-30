Marriott Vacations to acquire ILG

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) strikes a deal to acquire ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) in a cash and stock transaction with an implied equity value of ~$4.7B.

Under the terms of the agreement, ILG shareholders will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of Marriott Vacations common stock for each ILG share held.

On a pro-forma basis, the combined company would have 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $737M and be immediately accretive to MVW's earnings and free cash flow profile.

"This transaction will combine two of the premier global vacation ownership companies to create a more diversified company with significantly enhanced marketing potential and scale to drive sales growth and value for both MVW and ILG shareholders," says Marriott Vacations CEO Stephen Weisz.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Source: Press Release