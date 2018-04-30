Titan Machinery announces expansion into Germany

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire all interests of two companies, AGRAM Landtechnikvertrieb GmbH and AGRAM Landtechnik Rollwitz GmbH.

The acquisition is expected to close in July.

Mr. Meyer said, “The AGRAM market is populated with large acre farm units, similar to the progressive farms in our markets in the Balkans and Ukraine, and covers a territory stretching over 300 miles of quality farmland bordering Poland and the Czech Republic. We look forward to joining forces with the current AGRAM management team and employees to continue AGRAM’s long-standing commitment to successfully serve this important market.”

