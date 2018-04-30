Dana sets strong sales guidance

Dana forecasts full-year sales of $7.75B to $8.05B vs. $7.87B consensus. "Improved end-market demand for key light-truck programs, off-highway equipment, and commercial vehicles, combined with sales from the new-business backlog, are driving an expected 10 percent growth in sales for 2018," notes Dana management. "Improved end-market demand for key light-truck programs, off-highway equipment, and commercial vehicles, combined with sales from the new-business backlog, are driving an expected 10 percent growth in sales for 2018," add the execs.

The company also sees full-year EPS of $2.75 to $3.05 vs. $2.97 consensus.

Previously: Dana beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (April 30)