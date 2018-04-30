Merger Monday boosts futures

U.S. stock index futures are up by around 0.4% as investors digest a flurry of dealmaking, including Sprint & T-Mobile, Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor, Walmart's Asda & Sainsbury, and Marriott Vacations-ILG.

Investors are also preparing for the March report on personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, as well as another round of corporate earnings.

Oil is down 1.2% at $67.29/bbl, gold is 0.6% lower at $1315/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.96%.

