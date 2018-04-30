Weaker volume for Cooper Tire & Rubber in Q1

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume declined 6.1% in Q1.

Americas tire sales slipped 8.7% to $485M due to 5.6% decline in unit volume.

International tire sales rose 13.6% to $161M.

International unit volume fell 5.4%, driven by a unit volume decrease in Europe

Gross margin rate squeezed 440 bps to 14%.

SG&A expense rate up 20 bps to 9.6%.

Operating margin rate down 460 bps to 4.4%.

Americas tire operating margin rate decreased 690 bps to 6.4%.

FY2018 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 23% to 26%; Capex: $200M to $220M.

“Operating profit margin performance in the second quarter is expected to be similar to the first quarter, as we continue to navigate through a turbulent market environment. However, we expect industry demand to improve in the back half of the year. We expect that this, along with our actions to drive volume and reduce costs, will result in operating profit margin approaching our stated 9 percent to 11 percent range for the second half of 2018,” Hughes said. “In addition, with growth in the International segment, led by Asia, we expect Cooper to generate full-year unit volume growth on a consolidated basis compared to 2017.”