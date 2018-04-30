Stifel lowers Take-Two target to 33% upside

Stifel maintains its Buy rating and lowers its Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) price target by $4 to $131 (a 33% upside to Friday’s close) ahead of earnings on May 16.

Firm lowers its estimates to EPS of $0.59 (was: $0.68) and net bookings to $432M.

Stifel says it’s hard to say if there was Fortnite cannibalization or if there was just a moderating trend line for key franchises in the quarter. Either way, the March data shows the company positioned at the lower-end of the range among estimates.

Stifel remains bullish on Take-Two in FY19 and would use recent weakness as a buying opportunity.

Source: Briefing.com.