Life on Earth closes acquisition of “The Giant Beverage Company, Inc.”

Life On Earth (OTCQB:LFER) closed the acquisition of The Giant Beverage Company, Inc.

The Company expects the acquisition to increase its revenues by over 100% on an annual basis and be EBITDA accretive within a quarter thereafter.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our Company’s history and it’s the third acquisition we have closed in the past 18 months," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo. “

John Romagosa, Life On Earth’s President said, “We are also expanding distribution of our GRAN NEVADAÔ products in New York City, as we improve our current portfolio with better quality and healthier alternatives, including our exclusive brands such as Hemp2OÔ and other potential brand acquisitions. Our industries’ best seasons for forward growth are upon us and we are now strategically positioned to expand revenue and cash flow. The timing of these recent transactions is optimal, allowing for Life On Earth to double (or triple) the size and scale of our operations,” he continued.

