Allergan Q1 revenues up 3%; non-GAAP EPS up 12%; raises fiscal guidance

Allergan (AGN) Q1 results: Revenues: $3,672.1M (+2.8%); R&D Expense: $1,578.6M (+6.5%); SG&A: $1,223.7M (-9.1%); Operating Income: $864M (+17.1%).

Net Loss: ($286.1M) (+88.8%); Loss Per Share: ($0.86) (+88.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,305.8M (+9.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $3.74 (+11.6%); CF Ops: $1,458.3M (+101.6%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $15.15B - 15.35B from $15.0B- 15.3B; EPS: ($2.81 - 2.20) from ($2.27 - 1.52); Non-GAAP EPS: $15.65 - 16.25 from $15.25 - 16.00; Cash Flow from Operations: ~$5.0B from $4.7B - 5.0B.

Q2 Guidance: Revenues: $3.85B- 4.0B; EPS: ($0.69 - 0.48); Non-GAAP EPS: $4.00 - 4.20.