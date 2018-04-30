Cirrus Logic +1.5% on analyst upgrade

|About: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)|By:, SA News Editor

Craig Hallum upgrades Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from Hold to Buy and lowers the price target by a dollar to $43, a nearly 19% upside to Friday’s close.

Firm thinks Apple headwinds are priced into the supplier’s stock, and a relief rally is likely after earnings on May 2. Cirrus is heavily exposed to Apple with roughly 80% of dependent revenue. 

Craig Hallum notes that Knowles (NYSE:KN) was trading at sub-12x P/E before its earnings last Thursday but rallied over 15% after reporting in-line results and guidance. 

Firm says a similar event could happen for Cirrus, which is heading into earnings trading at sub-10x and could trade closer to 11x P/E or about $43.  

Source: Briefing.com. 

Cirrus Logic shares are up 1.5% premarket to $36.75.  