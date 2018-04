Molina Healthcare Q1 revenues down 5%; non-GAAP EPS up 16%; updates guidance

Molina Healthcare (MOH) Q1 results: Revenues: $4,646M (-5.3%); Premium revenue: $4,323M (-7.0%); Service revenue: $134M (+2.3%); Premium tax revenue: $104M (-6.3%).

Net Income: $107M (+39.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $111M (+33.7%); EPS: $1.64 (+19.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.71 (+16.3%); CF Ops: $394M (-45.2%).

2018 Guidance: Total revenues: ~$18.7B from ~$18.8B; premiums: ~ $17.4B from ~$17.5B; medical care costs: ~$15.4B from ~$15.6B; medical care ratio: 88% - 89% from ~89%; net income: $272M - 306M from $202M - 236M; EPS: $4.00 - 4.50 from $3.00 - 3.50; non-GAAP EPS: $4.24 - 4.74 from $3.23 - 3.73.