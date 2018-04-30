Baidu divests financial services business

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will divest its majority equity stake in financial service business FSG (now Du Xiaoman Financial.)

Du Xiaoman will raise about $1.9B in the transaction with $840M received and the remaining balance used to purchase the existing stake.

Baidu will own approximately 42% of Du Xiaoman’s outstanding shares and no longer have effective control over the business.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 and Baidu will then deconsolidate the business from its financial statements.