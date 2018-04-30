Baidu divests financial services business

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will divest its majority equity stake in financial service business FSG (now Du Xiaoman Financial.)
Du Xiaoman will raise about $1.9B in the transaction with $840M received and the remaining balance used to purchase the existing stake.
Baidu will own approximately 42% of Du Xiaoman’s outstanding shares and no longer have effective control over the business.
The transaction is expected to close in Q2 and Baidu will then deconsolidate the business from its financial statements.
Baidu shares are up 0.7% premarket to $253.60.
Now read: Baidu: Future Looks Bright »