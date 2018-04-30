First Data up 7.5% after strong Q1, upped guidance

Q1 adjusted net income of $279M up 8% Y/Y; per share of $0.29 up 6%, and topping estimates by $0.03. EBITDA of $730M up 14% on a comparable accounting basis; margin of 35.1% up 110 basis points.

Global Business Solutions revenue up 15% Y/Y on a comp accounting basis to $1.318B, up 7% on organic constant currency basis.

Global Financial Solutions revenue up 2% Y/Y to $400M, up 1% on organic constant currency basis.

Network & Security Solutions revenue up 4% Y/Y on comp accounting basis to $362M, up 7% on organic constant currency basis.

Free cash flow of $368M up from $261M a year ago.

Full-year guidance is lifted: Segment revenue growth now seen up 6-7% vs. 5-7%. Segment EBITDA growth now seen at 8-10% vs. 7-9%. Adjusted EPS now at $1.42-$1.47 vs. $1.35-$1.40. Free cash flow still seen at $1.4+.

Conference call starts at 8 ET.

Previously: First Data beats by $0.03, beats on revenue excluding reimbursable items (April 30)