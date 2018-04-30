McDonald's rallies after comparable sales shine on

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales increased 5.5% in Q1 to easily beat the consensus estimate of +3.8%.

Comparable-store sales increased 2.9% in the U.S. to top the 2.7% rise expected. Menu price increases and product mix both contributed to growth.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales were up 7.8% vs. +4.4% expected, while comparable sales increased 4.7% in the High Growth Markets segment vs. +3.8% expected.

The company's operating income for the quarter was $2.14B vs. $2.04B a year ago. Higher franchised store margins helped to offset lower company-operated store margins.

"We continued to build upon the broad-based momentum of our business, marking 11 consecutive quarters of positive comparable sales and our fifth consecutive quarter of positive guest counts," says CEO Steve Easterbrook.

MCD +3.66% premarket to $164.11.

