ABM awarded contract with San Jacinto College

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide custodial services for San Jacinto College in East Harris County, Texas.

“We are pleased to partner with San Jacinto College — one of the largest community colleges in Texas,” says Myron Luckenbach, Senior Vice President of Operations, ABM Education. “As a top provider of higher education facilities services in the U.S., we bring an in-depth understanding of the collegiate culture, a long-term management team, a student safety focus, and a technology-based, data-driven service delivery model. San Jacinto College’s faculty, staff and students can focus on learning, while we deliver the highest quality custodial services.”

Press Release