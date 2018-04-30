Valeritas' V-Go wearable insulin delivery device shows treatment benefit in type 2 diabetics in real-world study; shares up 8% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Valeritas Holdings (NASDAQ:VLRX) is up 8% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive data from a real-world, retrospective analysis of type 2 diabetics with poorly controlled A1C levels who switched from their current insulin regimens to the V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device. The results were presented at the AMCP Managed Care and Specialty Pharmacy Annual Meeting in Boston.

The retrospective study, ENABLE, showed that patients who switched to V-Go experienced greater reductions in A1C levels and insulin total daily dose.

In 283 patients with type 2 diabetes, baseline mean A1C was 9.2% and total daily dose of insulin was 76 units/day (range: 14 - 300). After sevens months of V-Go use, 23% of patients achieved A1C levels of less than 7% (the threshold for diabetes). 52% achieved A1C levels less than 8% (versus 24% before switching) (p<0.001) while 76% achieved A1C levels of 9% or less compared to 54% beforehand (p<0.001). The proportion of patients with A1C levels greater than 9% and at high-risk for long-term complications dropped to 24% from 46% with V-Go use (p<0.001).

