Huge Avengers weekend bodes well for exhibitor sector

Huge box office numbers from Avengers: Infinity War could help provide a lift to the broad U.S. exhibitor sector.

The Disney superhero mashup generated the largest U.S. opening box office tally ever by clearing $250M. The film also earned an A CinemaScore, indicating that it may have strong box office legs.

Keep an eye on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS), iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX). There's also MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) to consider. Was the huge box office weekend a positive or negative for the theater subscription upstart?