Arconic -4% after lowering full-year earnings guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) -3.9% premarket, on track to open at a 15-month low, after reporting better than expected Q1 results but issuing below-consensus FY 2018 EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.27 from its earlier outlook of $1.45-$1.55 and below $1.49 analyst consensus estimate.

But ARNC also sees FY 2018 revenues of $13.7B-$14B, better than a previous view of $13.4B-$13.7B and above $13.54B consensus after Q1 revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $3.45B.

ARNC forecasts ~$250M in free cash flow at year-end 2018 vs. its previous expectation of ~$500M.

CEO Chip Blankenship calls 2018 a "transition year," and says he visited several of the company's sites during the quarter and "It is clear that we have areas in need of operational improvement. To ensure all businesses execute consistently, we are deploying targeted capital and expertise to close gaps."