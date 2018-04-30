Keryx sees up to $21M in Q1 Auryxia sales; shares down 12% on CEO departure

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) is down 12% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of preliminary Q1 results and the resignation of President & CEO Greg Madison.

Revenues should be $21.0M - 22.5M compared to consensus of ~$22M. Auryxia sales are expected to be $20.0 - 21.0M. Complete results will be released in the coming weeks.

Board member Jodie Morrison will take the helm on an interim basis until a permanent successor to Mr. Madison is appointed.

