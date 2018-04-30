Buy the dip in banks - Morgan Stanley

Large-cap bank stocks have struggled despite earnings beats, says Betsy Graseck, with the flattening yield curve and credit deterioration among investor concerns. Positive catalysts abound though, says Graseck - eased regulation, digitization, and reflation, among them.

Her favorites: BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and SunTrust (NYSE:STI).

Covering mid-caps, Ken Zerbe is more positive on SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB), Associated Bancorp (NYSE:ASB), Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), and Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK), and more negative on New York Community (NYSE:NYCB), Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), and People's United (NASDAQ:PBCT) following Q1 results.

Source: Bloomberg