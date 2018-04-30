Massachusetts expected to approve Wynn license

Height Capital Markets expects the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to issue a decision this week on whether Steve Wynn is still a "qualifier" for the company's license in the state.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matthew Maddux pitched the regulator last week on the significant changes to remove the ex-CEO as an obstacle -- including the disposition of his shares, legal settlements and proposed name change of the casino resort to Encore Boston Harbor.

"We continue to believe that regulators will likely allow Wynn Resorts to keep its Massachusetts gaming license," writes analyst Stefanie Miller.