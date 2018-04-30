Enterprise Products rises after reporting record distributable cash flow

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) +2.3% premarket after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and a 3% distribution increase to $0.4275/unit, or $1.71/unit annualized.

EPD says it generated a 23% increase in distributable cash flow to a record $1.4B for Q1, providing 1.5x coverage, and it retained $458M of distributable cash flow for the quarter.

EPD's liquid and natural gas pipelines averaged respective volumes of 6.2M bbl/day, a company record, and 13T Btu/day, citing increases in crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas from the Permian Basin and the resurgence of the Rocky Mountains and Haynesville Shale regions.

For 2018, EPD currently expects to invest ~$3.2B-$3.4B for growth capex; EPD says it does not expect to issue any equity in 2018 to fund growth capital investments.