Silicom +2% on mixed Q1, in-line guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) shares are up 2% premarket on Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but narrowly missed on revenue. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue from $27M to $28M (consensus: $27.24).

CEO Shaike Orbach explains miss: "During the first quarter, we were disappointed that our top-10 Cloud client aborted the massive program that promised to be such a large revenue generator for us. While this reality presents us with short-term operational and growth-related challenges, our growth strategy remains intact. This is well demonstrated by the major win that we announced today with a Tier 1 US telco. We believe that this strategy will continue to generate more design wins and lead to new engagements which, over time, will compensate for the loss of the Cloud deal."

The earnings call began at 9 AM Eastern with webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Silicom beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (April 30)